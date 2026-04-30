New Delhi, A 26-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a domestic dispute over suspicion of her character, police here said on Thursday. Woman beaten to death by husband in Delhi, accused held

The accused, who had fled after the incident, has since been apprehended, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam, a resident of Sonia Vihar. According to police, information regarding a woman lying unconscious was received through a PCR call on Wednesday evening.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman in a serious condition. She was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"During the initial inquiry, it was found that the woman had sustained severe head injuries. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and investigation taken up," a senior police officer said.

Police said the crime team and forensic science laboratory unit inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused husband, identified as Rupak, assaulted his wife during a quarrel.

Sources said the accused hit her repeatedly and banged her head against a wall before throwing her to the floor, leading to fatal injuries.

The couple had been married for around five years and lived together with their three-year-old child. They had shifted to the Sonia Vihar area about a year ago, police said.

Sources indicated that frequent disputes between the couple were reported, stemming from the husband's alcohol addiction and suspicion over his wife's character.

However, police said the exact motive will be established only after detailed interrogation.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, leaving the woman critically injured. He has now been apprehended and is being questioned, police said. Further investigation is underway.

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