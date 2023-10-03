Woman bites hand of snatcher in Delhi, injury helps cops nab him

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly robbed of her mobile phone at knifepoint in Sarai Rohilla in north Delhi on Sunday, police said. Police said that informers were told to keep an eye out for people with bite marks on their left hand. (Representational image)

However, when the suspect tried to silence the woman during the robbery by putting his hand on her mouth, she bit him which left a significant bite mark on his left hand which helped police arrest him on Monday, officers aware of the case said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the suspect was identified as Nasir alias Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Zakhira in west Delhi. He said that the woman, whose identity police did not reveal, works as a security guard at Tihar jail and is a resident of Anand Parbat in central Delhi.

Police said that the woman submitted a complaint at Sarai Rohilla police station on Sunday wherein she said that she was on her way home around 10pm and was headed towards Zakhira flyover. Suddenly, someone came from behind, held her neck and put a knife over it.

“When she shouted for help, the suspect tried to silence her by holding her mouth. The woman bit the hand of the suspect, due to which his knife fell. However, he managed to forcefully snatch her mobile phone from her hand and fled,” the officer said, adding that a case was registered, and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, the investigators deployed their informer network to find out any clue about the suspect. “Informer were told to keep an eye out on anyone with a bite injury on their left hand. Following a specific input, raids were conducted, and Khan was apprehended from Zakhira underpass on Monday around 4pm,” an officer aware of the matter said.

During interrogation, Khan allegedly confessed to his involvement in the robbery and said that he threw the robbed mobile phone under the stairs of Zakhira flyover as he was being chased by the victim.

“The suspect further disclosed that he usually kept a knife with him to rob or snatch valuables from people,” the officer said.

Police said that Khan is a school dropout and a drug addict and added that he was involved in such “illegal activities to finance” his addiction.

