Woman found dead near Vasant Kunj, murder suspected

A 35-year-old woman was found dead on Monday at her rented accommodation at Masoodpur near Vasant Kunj in South Delhi, police said, and added her husband has been absconding since her body was recovered. The woman was from West Bengal. (Getty Images)

The room of the woman was locked from outside and the mobile phone of her husband was switched off. Police suspect the husband murdered the woman and fled. “Prime facie it appears to be a case of murder and the husband has emerged as the prime suspect. The woman was found unconscious in the room. No external injury marks were found on her body, suggesting she may have been smothered or strangled. The exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy is done and its report is out,” said an officer.

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said that they were informed about the matter at 8.10am on Monday. He added a police team rushed to the scene and found the room locked from inside. The team broke open the door and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was dead.

The woman, who belonged to West Bengal, had moved into the rented room a month ago with her husband. The husband initially worked as a garbage collector before taking a job at a petrol pump.

Manoj C said the couple’s two children live in West Bengal. “Further inquiry revealed that the couple had a heated argument over some issues not known to the neighbours.”