Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman jumps off Delhi college building, dies

Woman jumps off Delhi college building, dies

delhi news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the police control room received a call regarding the incident at 8.09pm on Monday

The woman’s family members were informed of her death and her body was handed over to them on Tuesday after the autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman’s family members were informed of her death and her body was handed over to them on Tuesday after the autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

A 20-year-old BA second-year student of a Delhi college allegedly jumped off the college building in central Delhi on Monday evening, police said, adding she left behind a suicide note in which she said she did not blame anyone for her extreme step.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the police control room received a call regarding the incident at 8.09pm on Monday. A police team rushed to the college and learnt that the woman had already been taken to a nearby hospital. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

DCP Chauhan said that the woman belonged to Haryana. Her family members were informed of her death and her body was handed over to them on Tuesday after the autopsy. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been initiated to ascertain the reason of the student’s death, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out