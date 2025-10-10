Woman killed as truck overturns on caved-in road in Dwarka

A 40-year-old woman died after a truck overturned and fell on her while she was walking towards her home in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Thursday morning. Police said the truck lost balance and toppled after a portion of the road caved in. Police said the truck lost balance and toppled after a portion of the road caved in.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. near JJ Colony in Sector 3, Dwarka. The victim, identified as Renu Devi, was walking home in JJ Colony Phase 3 when the accident occurred, said police.

As per the police, the driver lost balance and the truck overturned and fell towards the roadside.

Ankit Singh, DCP (Dwarka) said, “A call was received from the locals that a woman is trapped under the truck. She was walking on the side when the truck fell on her. The truck was from Haryana and had gravel/pebbles inside. The woman was stuck and the driver left the spot.”

Emergency services, including the Delhi Fire Service, were pressed into action. Two cranes were deployed to lift the truck using ropes. After a half-hour operation,the woman was pulled out from under the vehicle and rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police said her family members were informed. She worked odd jobs at nearby homes and factories to help hehusband.

The DCP added “Our investigation in the matter is in progress. Prima facie, the truck turned due to sinking /caving in of the road.”