Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner Delhi's Mehrauli area

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Monday evening, police said, adding they have arrested the suspect.

Police said that the control room received a call at 6.40pm regarding the stabbing of a woman near Bhagwati Hospital, after which patrol staff reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.

They recovered a knife from him, and said the woman was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she died during treatment.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly told police that he and the woman were in a relationship for three years and were living together for the last two months.

“He said that he used to repair auto rickshaws but had been unemployed for the last year, due to which they both fought often over expenses. She had left him about five days ago and gone to her parents’ house,” deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The couple planned to meet on Monday evening but during the meeting, they had a heated argument, police said, adding that the man then stabbed the woman in the neck.