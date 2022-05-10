Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner Delhi's Mehrauli area
- Police said that the control room received a call at 6.40pm regarding the stabbing of a woman near Bhagwati Hospital, after which patrol staff reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Monday evening, police said, adding they have arrested the suspect.
They recovered a knife from him, and said the woman was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she died during treatment.
During interrogation, the suspect allegedly told police that he and the woman were in a relationship for three years and were living together for the last two months.
“He said that he used to repair auto rickshaws but had been unemployed for the last year, due to which they both fought often over expenses. She had left him about five days ago and gone to her parents’ house,” deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.
The couple planned to meet on Monday evening but during the meeting, they had a heated argument, police said, adding that the man then stabbed the woman in the neck.
Neighbour sets woman afire in Haryana days before victim's wedding
A 24-year-old woman was injured after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, two days before her wedding on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police. A resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, Complainant Ashok Kumar, said that his daughter was to be married on May 11. On Sunday, his relatives stayed over so his family slept on the rooftop.
Shrubs to make up over 75% of Delhi’s plantations this year
With Delhi slowly running out of land for carrying out its annual tree plantation, compensatory plantation and tree transplantation efforts, the annual greening target of 3.54 million saplings this year will be largely met by planting shrubs, which make up about 76% of the total 2.76 million saplings being planted by the 19 greening agencies of the national capital, forest department officials have said.
Mohali blast: Suspected rocket attack at Punjab intelligence headquarters
An explosion, believed to be a result of a rocket propelled grenade attack, took place at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. “A rocket-like thing was fired at the building around 7.45 pm. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and forensic teams are investigating it,” Mohali SP (headquarters) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu told reporters.
Delhi Police to probe rape case lodged against Rajasthan minister’s son
Delhi Police on Monday said they would investigate the rape case filed against Rohit Joshi, the son of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the public health engineering department of the Rajasthan government. Police had filed a “zero FIR” in the case on Sunday, but said that they would transfer the case to Rajasthan, because the crime allegedly took place there. Delhi Police later transferred the case to Jodhpur police.
Man rapes woman nearly 17 yrs after throwing acid on her
A 43-year-old man, who was jailed for seven years for attacking a woman with acid in Kanpur 17 years ago, was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi's outer district police for allegedly raping the woman at her Delhi home in December 2021, police said on Monday.
