Woman stabs husband, bites his thumb after losing daughter’s custody

Gurugram: A 35-year-old woman was booked for allegedly stabbing her husband in the face and then biting his right thumb in front of his home in Sector-7 after a city court granted him their daughter’s custody, police said on Thursday. The man said that on February 23 this year, a similar incident took place when the woman reached his house and pelted stones at his house and car. (Representational Image)

The incident took place at about 10.00am on Monday when the woman reached her husband’s home and started abusing him. When he did not react, she allegedly pelted stones at his balcony and his car parked outside following which he came out.

According to the police, the 40-year-old man tried to overpower her when she bit his right thumb after stabbing him in the face thrice causing deep cuts with a knife that she had brought along. By the time the police arrived, she had fled from the spot. The man was later taken to the Sector-10A civil hospital by his family.

The couple got married in 2018 and has a five-year-old daughter studying in LKG. The police said that after marital discord, the woman had left her husband’s home and started living separately in Sector-7 from February 2023.

The husband, a senior sales manager in a multinational firm into cloud communication technology in Gurugram, filed a divorce case before a family court. On the other hand, the woman filed a dowry and domestic violence case and petition seeking maintenance from him. Investigators said that the minor girl used to stay with her mother and father periodically.

A senior police officer said that one day in May 2023, a local person informed the police control room that a woman in his neighbourhood was brutally assaulting her minor daughter.

“An emergency response vehicle reached the spot and saved the minor girl. She had been assaulted badly by her mother and was bleeding. The woman’s husband was contacted and the father took her away. Since then, the minor has been in his custody,” he said.

The husband, meanwhile, said that in the course of the hearing of the divorce case on May 18 last year, the court had ruled in his favour for continuing with his daughter’s custody as the judge was told how badly the woman had assaulted the minor a week before.

“The court permitted my wife to meet our daughter on second and fourth Friday every month in her school but only if the principal permits. She was also restrained from visiting my house. After this order, she had assaulted and abused me multiple times,” he said.

The husband said that on February 23 this year, a similar incident took place when she reached his house and pelted stones at his house and the car.

Investigators said that both of them worked for the same firm before they married in 2018. However, the woman lost her job after mass retrenchment by the firm in 2022.

Inspector Avtar Singh, station house officer of New Colony police station, said that it was evident from a CCTV camera footage of the spot that she had arrived armed with a knife to stab her husband. “The knife in the woman’s hand was clearly visible in the footage. The woman had also submitted a complaint alleging that she was assaulted but it is yet to be established,” he said.

The SHO said both of them would soon be summoned for recording statements and after further investigation necessary action would be taken against the accused.