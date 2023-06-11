Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman stabs live-in partner in Delhi's Kishangarh; victim out of danger

Woman stabs live-in partner in Delhi's Kishangarh; victim out of danger

ANI |
Jun 11, 2023 07:30 PM IST

As per the police, the man is admitted to a local hospital and is out of danger and the accused woman has been arrested.

A woman stabbed her live-in partner suspecting him of talking to another woman, informed Delhi Police officials on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday in Kishangarh.
The victim has been identified as Samuel, while the accused has been identified as a woman named Baby.

"Around 4:00 am on Saturday morning, Samuel was doing something on the phone and his girlfriend suspected that he was talking to another girl on the phone. After this, they had an argument and the girl stabbed Samuel," said Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

