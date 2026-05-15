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Woman teacher held for allegedly aiding minor’s rape at west Delhi school

The child and her family have alleged that it was the woman teacher who took her to the school basement where the accused raped her

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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Almost two weeks after a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a caretaker of a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, the Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a woman teacher in connection with the case. Police said the teacher was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for a day.

The court on Thursday granted one-day police custody of the woman teacher for further questioning. (Representational image)

Meanwhile, the girl’s family accused the police of “delaying” action against the teacher, who was arrested two weeks after the child and her family alleged that she had aided the main accused in carrying out the assault.

On May 1, Delhi Police arrested the 57-year-old caretaker of the school after the child accused him of sexually assaulting her in the school basement on April 30. The accused was booked for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. He was granted bail on May 7 by a Dwarka court.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “Based on evidence and the statement of the girl, we found that a woman teacher too was involved in the case. We have arrested her. Thorough investigation is being ensured in the case. The court on Thursday granted one-day police custody of the woman teacher for further questioning.”

Delhi Police are also in the process of finalising their investigation report for the court and will challenge before the high court the bail granted to the main accused.

DCP and joint commissioner of police also met the family of the girl on Thursday. The JCP did not respond to requests for a comment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

delhi police
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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