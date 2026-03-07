Woman tried to jump in front of train at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, saved by co-passengers

A 45-year-old woman was severely injured when she jumped onto train tracks at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Friday morning in an alleged suicide bid. While she was rescued by others waiting for the train at Platform No 1, police said security around metro stations is being reviewed, given that this is one of the busiest Metro stations and a third suicide-related call from Metro stations in the past two weeks. The incident on Friday took place around 10.15am, when the woman, reportedly in her 40s, tried to jump in front of a train. (Representative photo)

On February 20, a 17-year-old boy died after jumping in front of a train at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station. He was returning home from coaching class when he took the drastic step. On February 23, a 45-year-old man jumped in front of a train at the Uttam Nagar East station and later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident on Friday took place around 10.15am, when the woman, reportedly in her 40s, tried to jump in front of a train.

Deputy commissioner of police (Metro) Bharat Reddy said that alert passengers pulled her and saved her, but she still suffered heavy injuries because of the impact from the fall.

“A woman, aged around 45, was found unconscious and injured. She allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of train at Platform No 1 at Rajiv Chowk. However, she was picked and saved by nearby people before the train could arrive. Metro police and security personnel rushed to spot and she was taken to LHMC Hospital,” the DCP said.

Police said the woman was still not fit to give her statement and that they did not find any documents or identity cards on her person.

“No identity card nor any belonging has been found except one Metro ticket. She boarded from Janakpuri East Metro Station. Further efforts are being made to trace her identity and CCTV footage is being checked. The statement will be recorded after she is fit to give a statement. A lady staff member has been deputed at LHMC Hospital,” DCP Reddy said.