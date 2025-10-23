Women in Delhi can now work night shifts at shops | Here's what new rules say

The Delhi government has formally notified its decision to allow women to work at shops and commercial establishments in night shifts, too. This will require their mandatory written consent, officials said on Thursday, October 23.

Approval to the proposal was given earlier this year by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The notification has now listed the rules to allow it, news agency PTI has reported.

Delhi government's labour department added two entries pertaining to employing women and the conditions of their employment, under the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954.

Internal complaints committees (ICCs) will also have to be formed, said the notification allowing women workers in night shifts. Every employee will be entitled to double pay for overtime and a maximum of 48 hours of weekly duty, in accordance with the Act.

Women will be allowed to work in night shifts but their written consent for this will be mandatory.

No employee will be employed or allowed to work for more than nine hours (including the time for meals and rest) on any day and for not more than 48 hours a week, the notification said.

Further, no employee will be allowed to work for more than five hours at a stretch, it said.

The employers will make suitable arrangements regarding safety, security and transportation for all employees, who have been asked to work overtime or in the night shift, it said.

"Overtime wages will be paid to eligible employees at double the normal rate as provided under Section 8 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. Shift working, if any, will be in such a way that no employee is forced to work in night shift only," the notification rea. POSH, safety regulations to apply Every employer engaging women will constitute ICCs under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the notification said.

For further security, employers will have to install CCTV cameras and preserve the footage for not less than a month. This footage has to be submitted on demand from the authorities such as the Chief Inspector of Shops.

The notified entries also included compensatory leave in lieu of work on national holidays, weekly off days, legal benefits like minimum wages, provident fund, insurance and bonus.