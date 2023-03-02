Women, tribals in focus in 3.14L-cr MP budget

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Deoda on Wednesday presented the government’s final budget before the state heads to crucial assembly elections in late 2023, announcing a slew of schemes for women and tribals, including a fund to help develop Hindu religious structures in Salkanpur, Orccha and Chitrakoot.

Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda before presenting the budget, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcements also include a scheme to provide two-wheelers for girls who top their Class 12 examinations and a stipend for all the students to upgrade their skills.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: Shivraj Chouhan's government to present the first e-budget

The budget presented on Wednesday has a total appropriation of ₹3.14 lakh crore, and the total expenditure is set to increase from ₹2.47 lakh crore in 2022-23, to ₹2.81 lakh crore in 2023-24, an increase of 14%. The budget shows a revenue surplus, and a fiscal deficit of 4% of the state gross domestic product. The state’s nominal GSDP growth is likely to be around 10%, the budget estimates show.

The state’s debt is set to increase from 3.85 lakh crore from the 3 lakh crore it is currently, and that debt-to-GSDP ratio is likely to be 27.83% in 2023-24, down from 30.12% in the current financial year, the finance minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an election year, the finance minister said that the government was not announcing any new tax and 1.02 lakh crore was being allocated for women empowerment and welfare. “To achieve the objective of self-reliance in women, a support of ₹1,000 will be made per month under “Mukya Mantri Laadli Behna” scheme. This scheme aims to transform the lives of crores of women across the state by empowering them financially. The budget provision for the scheme is ₹8,000 crore,” he said.

Soon after the budget was announced however, state Congress president Kamal Nath said that the Congress would give ₹1,500 to every woman in the state if it was voted to power.

“A new scheme to motivate girl students that secure high marks in Class 12 called the Mukhyamantri Balika Scooty scheme is being launched. The budget provision for the scheme is ₹25 crore,” the finance minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has allocated ₹36,950 crore for tribal development, and ₹26,087 crore for Dalit welfare. In addition to this, Deoda announced ₹252 crore for a scheme that will look to provide employment to Nomadic tribes.

The government has also earmarked ₹358 crore for the expansion of four temples--- Devilok in Salkanpur, Ramlok in Orchha, Ravidas Samark in Sagar and Deviya Vanvasi Lok in Chitrakoot . For roads and bridges, ₹28,624 crore has been allocated for the Public Works Department. “The Ken-Betwa link project at an estimated project cost of ₹44,600 crore has begun which will be the lifeline for the Bundelkhand region. The budgetary allocation for capital expenditure at ₹56,256 crore is the highest in the history of the state,” Deodia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress however was critical of the budget and said that it provided no relief from inflation. “This budget has nothing for the common man. There is no relaxation in taxes either,” Nath said. Outside the assembly on Wednesday, Congress MLA’s protested with placards and gas cylinders against an LPG price hike of ₹50, announced on Wednesday by oil marketing companies. They also walked out of the budget speech in protest while the Finance Minister was speaking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON