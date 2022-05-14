‘Won’t spare those responsible’: Kejriwal orders magisterial probe in Mudka fire
NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people lost their lives after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday.
Kejriwal who visited the spot on Saturday morning also announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the victims who died in the tragic incident and said that DNA tests will be conducted to identify bodies, most of which were charred beyond recognition, so that the families could be informed.
Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city’s labour minister, and industries minister Satyendar Jain. At the spot, West Delhi district magistrate Kriti Garg was seen explaining the details to Kejriwal. Garg will be carrying out the magisterial inquiry into the case as ordered by the chief minister.
“I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident today. Those found responsible in the findings will not be spared and stringent action will be taken. Delhi government will give ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, while the injured will be given ₹50,000,” Kejriwal said.
“The bodies have been charred beyond recognition in the incident. The forensic laboratory of Delhi will start DNA tests of the bodies so that the bodies can be identified by matching them with the families,” he added.
The building, which had office spaces, is close to the Mundka metro station. Over 50 people were evacuated to safety in a massive rescue operation; at least 12 were injured. Also, nearly 29 people are missing. The death figure in the tragedy is likely to go up. Fire chief Atul Garg on Friday said the building did not have a fire clearance certificate or NOC.
Delhi industries minister Satyendar Jain visited the site late night on Friday as well where he told reporters that the building had just one flight of stairs and had no emergency exit or alternate route for the victims to escape.
Jakhar drops Congress from Twitter handle before going live on FB
Barely two hours before going live on Facebook with his 'dil ki baat', former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday removed all references to the party from his social media handles. Also read: Jakhar, Thomas removed from Congress posts over 'anti-party activities' Jakhar, who has been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities, first removed the Congress from his Twitter bio.
50% of murders in Bengaluru in 2022 were due to domestic issues: Study
Even as the total number of murders reported in Karnataka capital Bengaluru might be on the decline this year, data acquired from the police department shows that nearly 50% of the murders are due to domestic issues. The total murder count for the city stands at 49 as of Friday, i.e., May 13, of which 23 are related to domestic issues.
3 cops shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh, 1 poacher killed
Three police personnel were shot dead and one driver was injured in an attack by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday, said police. A poacher who was identified as Naushad Mewati was also killed in the incident. Sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, constables Neeraj Bhargava and Santram were shot dead in the forest of Aron.
3 Madhya Pradesh cops killed by poachers, CM says 'sacrifice won't go in vain'
Three police personnel were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early Saturday after some poachers opened fire at them. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that strictest action will be taken against the accused to “set an example” in the times to come. Sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - have died in the incidethe state's home minister Narottam Mishra, he added. Chief minister Chouhan held a high-level meeting over the incident.
