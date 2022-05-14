‘Won’t spare those responsible’: Kejriwal orders magisterial probe in Mudka fire

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people lost their lives after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday.

Kejriwal who visited the spot on Saturday morning also announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the victims who died in the tragic incident and said that DNA tests will be conducted to identify bodies, most of which were charred beyond recognition, so that the families could be informed.

Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city’s labour minister, and industries minister Satyendar Jain. At the spot, West Delhi district magistrate Kriti Garg was seen explaining the details to Kejriwal. Garg will be carrying out the magisterial inquiry into the case as ordered by the chief minister.

“I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident today. Those found responsible in the findings will not be spared and stringent action will be taken. Delhi government will give ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, while the injured will be given ₹50,000,” Kejriwal said.

“The bodies have been charred beyond recognition in the incident. The forensic laboratory of Delhi will start DNA tests of the bodies so that the bodies can be identified by matching them with the families,” he added.

The building, which had office spaces, is close to the Mundka metro station. Over 50 people were evacuated to safety in a massive rescue operation; at least 12 were injured. Also, nearly 29 people are missing. The death figure in the tragedy is likely to go up. Fire chief Atul Garg on Friday said the building did not have a fire clearance certificate or NOC.

Delhi industries minister Satyendar Jain visited the site late night on Friday as well where he told reporters that the building had just one flight of stairs and had no emergency exit or alternate route for the victims to escape.

