The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commenced work on the new Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station in Jangpura, which will function as a depot station for the operational Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. Work commences at Jangpura’s RRTS stn; to act as depot for Delhi-Meerut line

The Jangpura facility has been delayed since several years due to land related legal disputes. Officials said it will be used for stabling and managing trains during non-operational hours, helping optimise turnaround time and service reliability.

Besides, NCRTC has also initiated other multi-modal integration works at the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station, which is a critical interchange hubs along the corridor even for the upcoming RRTS corridors. These works are intended to improve last-mile connectivity and passenger movement between different transport systems in the area, officials said.

The work includes development of connecting points between the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) entry/exit points and a foot overbridge (FOB) leading to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station; restoration of land parcels at Sarai Kale Khan; development of ground-level pedestrian pathways and installation of a travelator system to facilitate seamless movement between the RRTS station and the nearby railway station.

These interventions are expected to significantly reduce transfer time for commuters interchanging between regional rail, metro and Indian Railways services at Nizamuddin station.

“The Sarai Kale Khan station is being developed as a major multi-modal hub, integrating RRTS with metro, railways and bus services. The ongoing works are focused on enhancing accessibility, safety and commuter convenience. While the FOB and travelator connecting the RRTS to the Nizamuddin station are ready, we are now adding a staircase and escalator to connect the underground metro station to the FOB so that all three transit nodes can be connected,” the official explained.

Notably, the travelator has been ready for nearly two years but is yet to be made operational. Officials said it was originally to be made functional along with the Sarai Kale Khan station.

The corporation is also building a substructure of a fire tender bridge (a reinforced access route, designed to support the heavy weight of firefighting vehicles) at New Ashok Nagar station. Officials said the fire tender bridge is a crucial safety feature that will ensure movement of emergency vehicles across the corridor infrastructure.

“The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station spans across two drains with pillars on both sides. A fire tender bridge is being made across the drains for emergency vehicles to be able to cross,” said an NCRTC official.

Meanwhile, the Jangpura stabling station is part of NCRTC’s efforts to strengthen back-end infrastructure as passenger services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor expand. Officials explained that with increasing ridership on the operational sections of the corridor, additional stabling capacity is required to manage train frequency and maintenance schedules efficiently, which is currently entirely being done in Meerut.

“The development of stabling facilities is essential for sustaining high-frequency operations. It allows better fleet management and ensures that services remain punctual and reliable,” the official added.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail system, is being implemented to reduce travel time between Delhi and key cities in NCR. Once fully operational, the corridor is expected to significantly decongest roads and provide a faster, sustainable alternative for daily commuters.