Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Work for WTE unit in Bandhwari landfill begins

Work for WTE unit in Bandhwari landfill begins

delhi news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Gurugram: The construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Bandhwari began on Friday

Gurugram, India-December 23, 2022: Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister, Dr. Kamal Gupta inaugurated the construction of the 25 MW capacity Waste-to-Energy Plant that will be set up on 10 acres of land in will be set up in Bandhwari waste treatment plant at Gurugram-Faridabad road, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 23 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram: The construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Bandhwari began on Friday. The construction is being carried out by Ecogreen Energy, a concessionaire of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said officials.

State urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta visited the landfill site to take stock of the work. He said it will be the biggest WTE plant in Gurugram and Faridabad.

“There were challenges due to legacy waste and some other issues and that is why the construction work got delayed. The plant will be able to handle up to 2,100 tonnes per day (TPD) waste that comes from Faridabad and Gurugram and its capacity will be increased in the future,” Gupta said.

Officials said the construction of the plant was delayed due to a host of issues, including non-availability of land. Ecogreen Energy signed an agreement with the Haryana government in August 2017 for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management and decided to set up the WTE plant in Bandhwari.

Sanjay Sharma, deputy chief executive officer, Ecogreen Energy, said that the MSW processing facility will have a capacity to handle approximately 2,100 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis.

At present, the Bandhwari landfill site has turned into a waste mountain, with an approximate height of 38 metres.

Bandhwari is one of the largest landfills in north India and towers above mesquite forests, surrounding the Aravalli hills. It is impossible to miss the man-made mountain of garbage or the foul stench that emanates from it as one crosses the Gurugram district border into Faridabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP