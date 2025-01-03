World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar

Two major redevelopment projects — the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) flats at Sarojini Nagar — were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, promising to dramatically transform parts of south and central Delhi. The projects, developed by NBCC India Ltd under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), aim to modernise commercial and residential infrastructure in the area. (ANI)

The first among them, is the World Trade Centre building at Nauroji Nagar, which replaces over 600 old government quarters with 12 state-of-the-art 10-storey commercial towers and is located along the Ring Road. Spread across 24.96 acres, it offers 3.4 million sq ft of premium office space and features amenities like 124 high-speed elevators, advanced security systems, and green building technology, including solar energy and rainwater harvesting systems. NBCC had sold 100% of the WTC’s office space in August for ₹13,408.7 crore, and the process to move in is underway.

As per NBCC, some of the prominent facilities include 124 high-speed elevators, four escalators, energy-efficient lighting with 100% power back-up, integrated security systems, a central vacuum cleaning system, a garbage chute system for waste collection, CCTV coverage, and an integrated building management system for better security.

“Over 37% of the plot area is green space while there is also parking provision for over 8,000 cars. The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems,” said an NBCC spokesperson.

WTC Nauroji Nagar also has a zero-discharge concept, 800KW solar panels at the terrace, and 26 rainwater harvesting pits of 66cum capacity for each pit. “The building uses double glazed façade system in every tower, energy-efficient lighting system in lobbies to reduce energy consumption, heat insulated roofs,” the spokesperson added.

The second project that was thrown open on Friday is in Sarojini Nagar, where 28 GPRA towers are being developed to provide over 2,500 modern flats for central government employees, replacing the ageing low-rise structures from the 1970s and 1980s.

The residential complexes will feature eco-friendly systems, such as solar-powered waste compactors, rainwater harvesting, and sewage treatment plants. Situated on 258 acres, the Sarojini Nagar redevelopment project will also provide essential civic infrastructure, including schools, a community hall, a police station, and a public library. The GPRA type-II or 2BHK quarters at Sarojini Nagar will offer modern amenities and efficient use of space.

NBCC officials said that parts of the project are ready for handover, with more phases underway.

The new GPRA colonies – in Naoroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar – have been planned to redevelop these old and dilapidated colonies with high-rise construction to accommodate more residential and commercial units along with other social infrastructure.

Additionally, the redevelopment includes a commercial hub called DownTown, featuring 329 shops and 300 offices with a total built-up area of about 500,000 sq ft.

“Sarojini Nagar redevelopment consists of a commercial complex viz. DownTown and government quarters. The residential (government quarters) packages/phases including the social infrastructure are at different stages of execution. Some of the towers are ready for handover. The type-II flats mark the first handover for Sarojini Nagar while DownTown shops have also been delivered,” said an NBCC spokesperson.

The midtown hub is located next to the Sarojini Nagar metro station and Sarojini Nagar market, which are part of the complete redevelopment project. Being built over a total area of 258 acres, the project is located on the northern side of Ring Road and the southern side of Safdarjung Airport.

In August, NBCC sold the entire 364,000 sq ft inventory at DownTown valuing approximately ₹1,391 crore. The project includes 329 shops having a built-up area of around 181,500 sq ft and 300 offices having a built-up area of around 184,400 sq ft.

Of this, the first four levels will have retail space like a mall. The top six levels will be office space. It will also have a street level promenade with a facade that will be a combination of glass, glass fibre reinforced concrete (GRC) jali and textured paint, officials said.

Four additional GPRA projects in Delhi—Kasturba Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Mohammadpur, and Thyagraj Nagar—are also part of the city’s large-scale redevelopment efforts led by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).