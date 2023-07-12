Delhi flood: Yamuna water level at all-time high, breaks 45-yr record of 207.49m

The water level of Yamuna reached its highest at 1pm on Wednesday after days of incessant rain as the level reached 207.55 metres. The past record was 207.49 set in 1978. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting as Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in flood-prone areas in the national capital. The water level was rising since the morning as data shows. According to the Central Water Commission's date, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.55 metres by 1pm. The level is likely to rise more and by midnight the water level in Yamuna is likely to reach 207.72 mts, officials said. Read | Evacuations intensified as water level in Yamuna highest in decade

Yamuna level breaches all records, Section 144 in flood-prone areas in Delhi(PTI)

Delhi PWD minister Atishi said the government is fully prepared to tackle any situation. "We are regularly conducting evacuations near the Yamuna River. Several embankments have been installed to prevent the breach of water," the minister said.

Monsoon LIVE Updates: Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Yamuna breaching 1978 mark where there was flood in Delhi: What it means?

In 1978, there was a flood in Delhi when 7 lakh cusec of water was released through the Hathnikund barrage. The level of the Yamuna river at the Old Railway Bridge at the time was 204.79 metres. Kejriwal recently cited the data and said that after that there was no flooding in Delhi, though the Yamuna river breached the danger mark in recent years as well.

In 2013, 8 lakh cusec of water was released through the Hathnikund barrage, the level of the Yamuna river rose to 207.32 metre. In 2019, 8.28 lakh cusec water was released at the Hathnikund barrage and the level of the Yamuna reached 206.6 meters.

As the Yamuna breached the 1978 mark, rescue at Delhi's low-lying areas started on a war footing.

Kejriwal seeks Centre's intervention

Chief minister Kejriwal sought Centre's intervention to ensure that Yamuna's levels do not rise. “Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi. There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further,” Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from Alok KN Mishra)

