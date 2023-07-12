Evacuations intensified as water level in Yamuna highest in decade

The water level in the Yamuna reached 207.37 metres at 10am on Wednesday, the highest in a decade, the Central Water Commission said as the Capital remained on high alert and the authorities intensified the evacuations across six districts through which the river flows. Authorities intensified the evacuations across six Delhi districts through which the river flows. (AP)

Officials said 204.5 metres is considered the “warning level”, 205.33 metres the “danger level” and 206 metres the “evacuation level”. As of 9am, the water level was 207.32 metres.

The highest water level of 207.49 metres in the Yamuna was recorded on September 6, 1978. The level touched 207.11 metres on September 22, 2010, and 207.32 metres on June 19, 2013.

“Around 8000-9000 people have been evacuated so far. The monastery area and the boat club in the central district are vulnerable points. We have made additional deployment of relief and rescue personnel at the sites. We are closely monitoring the situation,” said a Delhi government official.

The official cited the forecast and said the water level will touch 207.35 metres and stabilise thereafter.

Thousands of people living on the Yamuna floodplains were shifted this week as the river continued to flow above the “evacuation mark” of 206 metres.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said officials have been instructed to provide all basic facilities to the evacuees. “Approximately 2,700 relief centres/tents have been set up...can accommodate around 27,000 individuals,” he said. The government has set up shelters in places such as Geeta Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Garhi Mandu, Palla, Hiranki, Yamuna Bazar, and Mayur Vihar.

The Yamuna spans around 22km in the Capital. Its floodplains have been encroached over the years and mostly vegetables, flowers, etc are grown on them. Migrant labourers have also built hutments on the floodplains and homeless people have found shelter under the bridges.

In places such as Yamuna Bazaar, slums as well as concrete houses have come up close to the floodplains. Over 35,000 people are estimated to be living there.

Another official said 47 boats from the boat club and flood and irrigation department have been kept ready to meet any emergency. Seventeen vulnerable points such as Vijay Ghat, Tibet Market, Metcalf House, and Delhi Gate were being monitored.