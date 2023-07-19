Yamuna’s water level rising, breaches danger mark again in Delhi-NCR

The water level of the Yamuna inched past the danger mark of 205.33m to 205.8m on Wednesday, just 11hours after falling below that point, prompting authorities in Delhi to urge people who have moved back into their homes along the river’s floodplains to vacate and take shelter in rescue camps. Officials said the river was swelling due to rain in its catchment area in northern states. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Officials, however, insisted that there was no immediate cause for concern and said the Yamuna was swelling largely due to rain in the river’s catchment areas in northern states.

The Capital also received only trace amounts of rain on Wednesday, allowing more parts of the city to dry up and authorities to clean up sludge-caked streets.

The Yamuna’s water fell below the danger mark to 205.3m at 10pm on Tuesday — the first time in eight days that the river had gone below the danger mark. However, after the water level increased on Wednesday, Delhi government officials asked district-level authorities to ensure that people living along the river’s embankments are advised to move to relief camps.

A senior government official said, “If people moved back into their homes and are at risk, they should be shifted back to safer places. The police and flood control department have been asked to patrol the riverbanks.”

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials said they have deployed teams in the affected areas to clear colonies and internal roads of sludge, which coated several streets across the city as the floodwaters receded.

PWD minister Atishi inspected cleaning work in the Rajghat and Shanti Van memorials on Wednesday, and said that all agencies of central government, Delhi government, and MCD are working together to drain stagnant water from the area.

A government official who asked not to be named said waterlogging near ITO flyover has been cleared, and the road was opened for traffic.

A Central Water Commission official said the Yamuna continued to be in a “severe situation” and its water levels inched up throughout much of Wednesday.

“The quantum of water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage (in Haryana) is normal. The rise in Yamuna level can be attributed to rainfall in its catchment areas. The rise appears to be temporary and levels are likely to stabilise by the evening,” said a Delhi revenue department official. “The rise has not led to flooding in any area... But, we are exercising caution and are continuously monitoring the situation,” the official added.

At 11pm on Wednesday, the river was flowing at 205.71 metres.

According to a Delhi government report, the hourly water discharge from the Hathinikund barrage, which touched a peak of 360,000 cusecs on July 11, was at 45,031 cusecs as of July 18.

In the non-monsoon season, the normal hourly discharge of water from Hathinikund is around 350 cusecs. The discharge at 10pm on Wednesday was 29,629 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Gopal Rai inspected flood relief camps near the Old Yamuna Bridge, one of the areas hit worst by the floods.

“Adequate healthcare services, nourishment, water, extra shelters, sanitation arrangements have been put in place in the camps for the flood victims. Rugs and mattresses have also been arranged for the comfort of the individuals in these camps,” he said.

