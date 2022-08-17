Yamuna water level inches up after rain upstream, nears warning zone
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna inched up marginally again on Tuesday evening, with the metric heading back near the warning zone, on the back of rain upstream in northwestern India, after dropping for a couple of days.
The river’s water level fell to 203.96 metres at 4pm on Tuesday, well below the warning level of 204.5 metres, days after breaching “danger mark” and forcing the state to hurriedly evacuate people living on the Yamuna’s floodplains over the weekend.
However, it climbed again, rising to 204.34 metres as of 8pm on Tuesday after rain in Haryana and other regions north of Delhi.
The Yamuna’s water level, which is measured at the Old Railway Bridge in north Delhi, surpassed the danger level mark of 205.33 metres at 4pm on Friday. The water level continued to rise, peaking at 205.99 metres on Saturday before beginning a gradual drop. The water level started dropping since Saturday night and it went below the danger mark on Monday, officials said.
As a matter of precaution, people who had been evacuated from their houses located in the floodplains are yet to return. The district administration has set up temporary shelters, most located in east and north-east Delhi.
They said that the water discharge from the Hathinikund Barrage has dropped significantly over the last 48 hours, but 30 boats have been put on standby in the low-lying areas. Officials added that pumps have been deployed in these areas to remove water.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people to avoid going to river banks, and appealing to them to cooperate with the government. He said all arrangements have been made for people living near the Yamuna. “We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government.. We are monitoring the situation,” he said.
The city considers 204.5 metres water level at the old railway bridge to be the “warning level”, 205.33 metres the “danger level”, and 206 metres the “evacuation level”.
Yamuna recorded its highest level so far at the old bridge in 1978, when it reached 207.49 metres on September 6 that year.
-
Day after clash in Ludhiana’s Sugri, SHO transferred for negligence
A day after a clash between two groups that resulted in gunshot injuries for two people in the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma transferred station head officer at the Dugri police station, inspector Manjit Kaur, to Police Lines on Monday for negligence. All SHOs had been ordered to establish temporary check-posts in the crowded areas under their respective jurisdiction in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations.
-
GMADA gears up to relaunch Eco City-3 project
Two years after scrapping land acquisition for Urban Estate Eco City-3 at New Chandigarh, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is set to acquire around 720 acres for the project again. Under the project, residential, commercial, and institutional properties are to come up on 720 acres acquired from six villages - Rajgarh, Takipur, Kartarpur, Kansala, and Hoshiarpur. Only 118 of 450 landowners had come forward at the time.
-
Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire
A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation. The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire.
-
Fake delivery boy tries to rob elderly woman in Chandigarh
A masked man, posing as a parcel delivery person, attempted to rob a senior citizen at gunpoint at Ankur Bajaj, a money exchanger's residence in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the man, wearing mask and gloves, walked into the house of a money exchanger, Ankur Bajaj. The accused was carrying a carton and told Bajaj's mother that he had come to deliver a parcel. He left the carton behind.
-
Ludhiana resident attempts suicide after strangling 8-yr-old son, held
Police arrested a 34-year-old labourer late on Monday night after he attempted to end his life by electrocuting himself shortly after strangling his eight-year-old son with a draw-string in Bajda Colony, Meharban. Police said the man's wife had died around three weeks ago after suffering from a medical problem for a long time, which had caused a lot of stress for the accused.
