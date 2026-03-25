Youth environmental programme concludes at 15 Delhi/NCR schools, expansion on cards

The Youth for Environmental Stewardship (YES) programme, implemented across 15 schools in Delhi and NCR, concluded this week, with organisers outlining plans to expand the initiative aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainable practices among students. The event was attended by Ashish Chaturvedi of the United Nations Development Programme India and Ankita Rai of the New Delhi Municipal Council, who emphasised the role of young people in addressing environmental challenges. (Representational image)

An initiative of the Wellspur Foundation, the programme was implemented in schools by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group. Representatives from both organisations said the project focuses on building awareness about environmental challenges and encouraging practical, everyday solutions.

“We realised that while environmental degradation is severe, awareness remains limited. Since young people can be key drivers of change, we chose to begin with schools,” said Nidhi Arora, founder and director of the Wellspur Foundation, adding that the programme will be scaled up in the coming years.

Chintan director Bharati Chaturvedi said the programme combined classroom learning with practical application. Students were encouraged to assess their own households and communities and identify ways to adopt sustainable practices. Participating schools also organised “solution fests” to address everyday environmental issues.

The curriculum covered themes such as fast fashion waste, electronic waste, air pollution and biodiversity loss, while encouraging practices such as waste segregation, recycling drives and peer-led awareness initiatives.

Students said the programme helped translate awareness into action. “We realised how easily things are discarded without being fully used, and how small changes at home can make a difference,” said Adya Agarwaal, a student from The Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram.

“The programme made me more conscious of my consumption. I now try to upcycle and also plan to share what I learnt with others,” said Arya Bali from The Millennium School, Noida.

The event was attended by Ashish Chaturvedi of the United Nations Development Programme India and Ankita Rai of the New Delhi Municipal Council, who emphasised the role of young people in addressing environmental challenges.