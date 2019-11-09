Delhi: Political parties welcome SC decision on Ayodhya, appeal for peace

cities

The three major political parties of Delhi – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and urged people to maintain peace.

“The five judge bench of Supreme Court, after hearing arguments of all the parties, has given its verdict. We welcome the SC judgement. The dispute of so many years has finally ended today. I appeal to all to maintain peace and harmony,” said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP.

The Congress’ Delhi unit organised a meeting in which party leaders unanimously passed a resolution honouring the court verdict, the Congress said in a statement.

Addressing a gathering of party workers after the meeting, Congress’ Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said, “The party honours the verdict of the Supreme Court. The Congress never compromised even when faced with difficult situations. You have to keep an eye on your surroundings and ensure communal amity and brotherhood.”

Later in the day, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said, “It is a historic verdict. I urge people not to look at it as a victory or loss for any community. I request people to maintain peace and harmony.”

