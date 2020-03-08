Delhi riots: Full compensation disbursal begins

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:52 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday started disbursing full compensation to the victims of north-east Delhi communal violence that claimed at least 53 and left hundreds injured and homeless.

Till Sunday evening, the government said in a statement, compensation amounting to around Rs 4.45 crore had been disbursed, which includes full compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of around 35 dead persons.

So far, the government said, compensation application have been filed by relatives of 39 persons, out of the total 53, who died in the violence. Verification process for others is underway.

Till Saturday, the government had only disbursed ex gratia amounts to victims - Rs 1 lakh out of the total compensation for death cases and Rs 25,000 immediate relief for those whose residences were burnt or substantially damaged during the riots.