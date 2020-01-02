e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cities / Delhi’s winter power demand touched all-time high on Jan 1

Delhi’s winter power demand touched all-time high on Jan 1

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The peak winter power demand in Delhi touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on Wednesday (January 1), officials in the state power department and private distribution companies (discoms) said on Thursday.

According to data provided by the department, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11:11 am on the first day of the year 2020. This was the day when the minimum temperature was 2.4 degree Celsius, the lowest in the last six years.

“Heating load is the main reason behind the increase in Delhi’s power load even during the winter months. In fact, according to our estimates, over 40% of Delhi’s power demand in winters is because of the heating load, which comes from heaters and geysers,” said a spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL.

In 2019, Delhi had also clocked an all-time high of 7,409 MW during the summer months.

“Delhi’s peak winter power demand reaching 5343 MW is the highest-ever electricity consumption recorded during the winter months in the national capital. It broke the previous all-time high of 5,298 MW recorded on December 30, 2019. This is an increase of over 19% from the peak power demand of 4,472 MW recorded last year (FY 2018-29, on January 1, 2019),” the company said in a statement.

According to data, the peak power demand on January 1, in BRPL and BYPL areas was 2,256 MW and 1,148 MW. In Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) areas it was 1,656 MW.

A monthly analysis of the power demand for the months of November and December revealed that the peak power demand in November, 2019 was higher than the peak power demand of November 2018 on 20 occasions. In December 2019, the peak demand was higher on 30 occasions than the peak power demand of December 2018.

top news
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
Kicks SUV, exports power Nissan sales in December of 2019
Kicks SUV, exports power Nissan sales in December of 2019
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities