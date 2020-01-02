Delhi’s winter power demand touched all-time high on Jan 1

cities

New Delhi:

The peak winter power demand in Delhi touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on Wednesday (January 1), officials in the state power department and private distribution companies (discoms) said on Thursday.

According to data provided by the department, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11:11 am on the first day of the year 2020. This was the day when the minimum temperature was 2.4 degree Celsius, the lowest in the last six years.

“Heating load is the main reason behind the increase in Delhi’s power load even during the winter months. In fact, according to our estimates, over 40% of Delhi’s power demand in winters is because of the heating load, which comes from heaters and geysers,” said a spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL.

In 2019, Delhi had also clocked an all-time high of 7,409 MW during the summer months.

“Delhi’s peak winter power demand reaching 5343 MW is the highest-ever electricity consumption recorded during the winter months in the national capital. It broke the previous all-time high of 5,298 MW recorded on December 30, 2019. This is an increase of over 19% from the peak power demand of 4,472 MW recorded last year (FY 2018-29, on January 1, 2019),” the company said in a statement.

According to data, the peak power demand on January 1, in BRPL and BYPL areas was 2,256 MW and 1,148 MW. In Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) areas it was 1,656 MW.

A monthly analysis of the power demand for the months of November and December revealed that the peak power demand in November, 2019 was higher than the peak power demand of November 2018 on 20 occasions. In December 2019, the peak demand was higher on 30 occasions than the peak power demand of December 2018.