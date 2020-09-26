Delhi: Uprooted slum dwellers near India Gate to get houses in Dev Nagar

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:02 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will provide in-situ rehabilitation to at least 353 slum dwellers in a housing society being built for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the government said on Saturday.

The decision was taken in a Board meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held on Friday.

“Slum dwellers living in Princess Park area near India Gate were displaced because of the construction of the National War Museum by the Ministry of Defence. As per a survey carried out by DUSIB, 203 families are living in that area. On eligibility determination as per the Delhi Slum & JJ Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy 2015 (Now known as the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana), they will be allotted houses at Dwarka till houses at Dev Nagar near Karol Bagh are constructed, which will take nearly 18 months,” the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Until the flats are ready, residents of Princess Park will be shifted to ready houses by DUSIB at Sector 16-B, Dwarka. Later, they will have the option to shift to the newly constructed housing premises in Dev Nagar.

“Slum-dwellers from 150 jhuggis at the Dev Nagar plot will also be shifted to Dwarka to facilitate the construction of 784 houses. After allocating houses for inhabitants of Princess Park and Dev Nagar, the remaining houses will be used for in-situ rehabilitation of slums nearby,” the government said.

DUSIB will construct 784 houses at a multi-storied (stilt plus 14 stories) building in Dev Nagar at a cost of Rs 102 crore. The houses will have two rooms, a kitchen, bath, and toilet with amenities such as parking space, parks, community halls, etc.

The project will be completed in 18 months, a senior DUSIB official said.

Salient Features of the Project:

- Number of EWS flats 784

- Number of stories Stilt +14

- Carpet area of one flat: 26.47 Sqm

- Super area including balcony: 42.91 Sqm

- Number of units on each floor: 56

- Total plot area: 9345.00 sq m

- Facilities in one unit: One living room, one bead room, one kitchen, bathroom