Delhi woman raped on pretext of marriage, threatened

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:53 IST

Gurugram A 25-year-old woman has alleged that an acquaintance raped her on multiple occasions and blackmailed her by clicking sensitive pictures, making a video clip and threatening to circulate them on social media. No arrest has been made so far, but the suspect was booked on Friday night.

The police said the woman, who lives in Delhi and works at a beauty parlour in Gurugram, filed a complaint on Friday. She said that the suspect, a friend of her brother’s, frequently visited their house to meet him. They exchanged numbers and spoke regularly.

The woman told the police that he proposed to her and introduced her to his parents.

In the FIR, the woman said he recorded a video of them getting intimate and also took her pictures. When she asked him to marry her, he started assaulting her. The suspects’ parents and relatives also started ignoring her and asked her not to visit them, as they did not approve of their relationship.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the woman had been working in the city for two years and got acquainted with the suspect in a gym near her house. “The suspect visited her house and also took her to a guest house, where he allegedly raped her,” he said.

He also stopped responding to her calls, following which she visited his residence, the police said. “The father, mother, and brother of the suspect also abused and threatened her. She narrated her ordeal but they did not pay any heed. The woman approached the police on Friday,” Sangwan said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (rape), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the women’s police station in DLF Phase 3 police station.

Four members of the family were also booked for allegedly threatening and assaulting the woman. No arrest has been made so far.