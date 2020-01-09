Demanding CAA withdrawal, Gandhi Yatra arrives in Pune

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 20:21 IST

PUNE: The Gandhi Shanti Yatra organised by former BJP leader and union minister Yashwant Sinha to demand withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) reached Pune from Mumbai in the evening with a public rally at Gandhi Bhavan, Kothrud.

The yatra was flagged off by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday morning and will proceed to Nashik on Friday morning. It is set to culminate at Raj Ghat on January 30, after passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Sinha, who was accompanied by former BJP leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha and senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan, said the BJP was trying to polarise and divide the country to mask its failures on the economic front.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Sinha said, “The existing provisions in the law are adequate to provide citizenship to people from other countries. However, two egoist leaders want to divide country.”

He said the government was completely silent about the large-scale migration of Tibetans, and Tamils from Sri Lanka and was raising questions over a specific community. “There are many Muslim countries, why then are only Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan mentioned in the Act” he asked.

He said the Gandhi Peace March will spend the maximum number of days in Gujarat which has many places associated with the father of the nation. The West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had already supported the yatra and we are hopeful that more people will join us till January 30th when we reach Delhi, he said.

Former Maharashtra Chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said there was fear that the government will abuse detention camps to harass citizens. “Sharad Pawar and I will attend the rally at New Delhi on 30th (January) and many other leaders are expected to join,” he said.

Former minister Shatrughan Sinha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah were giving contradictory statements on the NRC (National Registry of Citizens) and were polarising the country. “We want Peace and therefore this Gandhi peace yatra,” he said.