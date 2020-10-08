Dengue rears its ugly head in Ludhiana as Covid takes back seat

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:11 IST

The Ludhiana health department has been hit by a double whammy: dengue and Covid-19.

Though the medical teams have managed to bring the raging coronavirus under control, dengue has reared its ugly head and already infected 451 people.

Since July, 416 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in the city, while 12 cases were reported in Koom Kalan, 10 in Pakhowal, four in Payal, three in Sahnewal, two in Sudhar and one each in Samrala, Manupur, Malaud and Khanna.

Majority of the local cases have surfaced in Haibowal, Haibowal Khurd, Mundian, Civil Line, Guru Arjan Dev Nagar and surrounding areas near Samrala Chowk, Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, Urban Estate in Dugri and Basti Jodhewal area.

The first case of dengue was registered in July, while August saw none. The spread of the disease gained momentum in September, the health department said.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said the city has been divided into two parts and 18 anti-larvae teams have been constituted to contain the dengue transmission.

“While nine teams will check larvae in Ludhiana- A, as many teams will destroy the insects in Ludhiana- B,” he added.

He said besides destroying the dengue larvae, the staffers were also putting up posters to spread awareness among residents.

In majority of the places, dengue larvae were found in plastic cups, tyres and stagnant water in coolers.

Angad Singh Ahuja, managing director of Big Ben Group, one of the largest manufacturers of saddles and pedals in the country. ( HT PHOTO )

City industrialist dies of suspected dengue

Angad Singh Ahuja, 33, who was suffering from suspected dengue, died of multiple organ failure at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday. His family said he was earlier undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he had tested positive for dengue. Later, he was shifted to DMCH where he succumbed, one of his relatives said.

Angad was at the forefront of FICO’s Young Leaders’ Forum and was the managing director of Big Ben Group, one of the largest manufacturers of saddles and pedals in the country.

The health department said they could not confirm it to be a case of dengue death till the arrival of report.

Angad is survived by wife and two daughters, aged eight and three. He was son-in-law of CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja.

Mystery shrouds three similar deaths

In September, 19-year-old Thakur Gangeshwar Singh had died of suspected dengue at SPS Hospital. He had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Similarly, two teenagers from Khanna and Sarabha Nagar had also died of multiple organ failure last month. It is being alleged that the duo were suffering from dengue.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that NS1 antigen test and MAC Elisa test are mandatory to ascertain if any patient is suffering from dengue.

“Dengue death will be confirmed after receiving the test reports,” he added.