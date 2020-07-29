e-paper
Home / Cities / Denied marriage with 13-year-old girl, contractor kills her relative

Denied marriage with 13-year-old girl, contractor kills her relative

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 55-year-old building contractor used an iron rod to beat a mason to death in outer Delhi’s Narela on Monday night for objecting to his proposal to marry the victim’s 13-year-old relative, the police said.

The suspect, Arjun Singh, had approached the victim to help with his marriage idea after the child’s father had outright rejected the proposal in the past, said a senior police officer investigating the crime.

Singh was arrested within hours of the crime, even as he was trying to find means to escape to Bihar.

Singh worked as a small-time building contractor in Narela and was constructing a private house in Sabauli Road neighbourhood for the past many months. His wife works in a factory in Narela and they have two children.

“A few masons, including the victim, worked under him at the construction site. Singh and the workers had got to know each other and their family members well in these past months,” said a senior police investigator who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Among the relatives of the mason’s Singh was acquainted to was the victim’s 13-year-old relative who lives with her parents in the same neighbourhood.

“According to the victim’s family, a few days ago Singh had approached the girl’s father with his proposal to marry her, but Singh was scolded and asked to keep away from the child,” said the officer.

On Monday night, Singh allegedly met the girl’s 48-year-old relative to seek his help in convincing the girl’s father. “Singh also offered to help the victim and the girl’s family with money, but the victim reminded Singh of the age difference between him and the child and chided him for thinking about marrying a minor girl,” said the investigator.

This led to an argument during which Singh allegedly manhandled the victim before his relatives arrived at the scene to intervene. Minutes later, Singh allegedly picked up an iron rod from the construction site and beat the victim to death.

While Singh fled the crime spot, the victim’s family told the police about their past confrontations with him.

“We registered a murder case and began searching for the suspect. Since he belonged to Bihar, we deployed police teams on possible routes he could take, such as bus stands and railway stations. He was caught in the early hours of Tuesday, within hours of the murder,” said the officer.

