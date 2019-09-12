Denied money, man kills his father in Batala

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:55 IST

Repeatedly denied money to start a new business, a thirty-five-year-old man beat his father to death in Guru Nanak Nagar on Tuesday night.

SHO Civil Lines police station Mukhtiar Singh said that the deceased Avtar Singh, resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, had borrowed Rs 3 lakh after mortgaging his shop. His son Tajinder Singh had been demanding money from him to start a new business venture but Avtar Singh did not relent.

On Tuesday evening, after a verbal spat between Avtar and Tajinder, the latter brutally thrashed his father. Later, Tajinder himself took Avtar to the civil hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Looking at the injury marks on the deceased, the doctor informed the police, but Tajinder took away his father’s body in his car saying he was going to Gurdaspur for further treatment. However, near Babri, the car met with an accident and Tajinder fled the spot leaving his father’s body in the car.

On a complaint filed by the deceased’s younger son, Lakhwinder Singh, police registered a case under Section 302 IPC and arrested Tajinder.

