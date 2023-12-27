Dense fog blankets Delhi; airport issues advisory, several trains cancelled

As the cold wave maintains its grip on the national capital, parts of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of dense fog today. The dense fog has led to poor visibility conditions in several parts of the city, impacting the normal flow of traffic and causing delays for early morning commuters. Several trains were cancelled and delayed due to foggy conditions in the national capital, reported PTI. About 30 flights, including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to the fog and low visibility, according to airport authorities.(Vijayanand Gupta/ HT Photo)

Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating that while landing and takeoffs continue, flights not compliant with CAT III (Category III) standards may face disruptions. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information and to check if their flights are CAT III compliant.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory stated.

CAT III-compliant aircraft are equipped with advanced instrumentation and technology, allowing them to operate in low-visibility conditions, such as dense fog. Non-compliant flights may be subject to delays or cancellations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Meanwhile, a weather warning has been issued for several northern regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. The regional meteorological centre said that dense to very dense fog is expected at many places over these areas, and at a few places over Uttar Pradesh. Isolated places over Rajasthan are also expected to experience dense fog, along with a few places in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, dense fog affected visibility in several areas, with several flights getting delayed at the Delhi airport low visibility, according to airport authorities. The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station in Safdarjung at 5.30am was 200 metres while it was 100 metres at the Palam station.