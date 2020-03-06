e-paper
Dentist booked for dowry harassment and cruelty

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:44 IST
A 31-year-old dentist has lodged a dowry harassment case against her dentist husband and his family for allegedly demanding dowry and subjecting her to cruelty soon after marriage.

The woman is now living with her parents and a two-year-old daughter in Belapur.

The complainant married the dentist in April 2016 at Belgaum in Karnataka, where he is based. Her husband’s family demanded ₹3.5 lakh as dowry and 30 tolas of gold during the wedding. “My in-laws started harassing me two days after I got married. When my mother was returning to Navi Mumbai after the wedding, my mother-in-law threatened her and said I won’t be allowed to visit them unless they set up a dental clinic for my husband,” the woman told the police.

The woman’s family also arranged for a rented apartment for the couple and bought furniture. Her husband started harassing her over the ‘low-quality’ furniture.

In August 2016, they set up a dental clinic in Kamothe. The woman alleged her husband forced her to do menial chores like sweeping and cleaning the clinic. In December 2016, he poured water over her when she refused to fry chips for him as he was drinking at home. “The woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws had assaulted her. She was also beaten with a broomstick,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

The husband later moved to his native place in Karnataka and did not visit her to see their daughter. In 2018, the woman filed a case against him in the family court. The Kamothe police have registered a case of dowry harassment and cruelty against the man and his parents. No arrest has been made.

