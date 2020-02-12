Deoband ‘Gangotri of terrorism’: Minister

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:08 IST

MEERUT Union minister Giriraj Singh has stoked a controversy by describing Deoband as ‘Gangotri of terrorism’. He said different incidents of terrorism had links with Deoband.

The union minister made the remark while addressing a gathering in Rashtra Rakshak Sammelan in Saharanpur on Tuesday evening. The event was jointly organized by Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation and Hindu Jagran Manch to support the Citizen Amendment Act and demand a law to control population.

The minister said that India had no fear of Pakistan. The danger was from traitors. Calling Deoband a ‘Gangotri of terrorism,’ he said that terrorists across the globe or terrorist activities occurring anywhere in the world somehow had links with Deoband which had always supported terrorism. Referring to terrorist Hafiz Saeed, he said many like him had even stayed in Deoband in the past.

Singh said that the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi was against the country and expressed concern over the growing population. He said this growing population was a threat to development and social harmony and stressed on enacting a law for population control.

It may be noted that Islamic seminary Darul Uloom is also situated in Deoband town of Saharanpur district.