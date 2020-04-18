Department remembers ACP Kohli as an honest officer

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:56 IST

The death of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli has left the entire district police department in shock. His colleagues, especially his batchmates, say they can’t believe he is no more.

Born and brought up in Dakoha of Jalandhar, Kohli, who completed his BA in 1989, had joined the Punjab Police as assistant sub-inspector on February 19, 1990 in Patiala district, when terrorism was at its peak. He completed his basic training at the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur in 1991.

During his initial years in service, he fought valiantly against terrorism and, later on, after being promoted as sub-inspector and inspector, served as station house officer (SHO) in several police stations across the state.

Kohli had an unblemished career of over 30 years, during which he earned many commendation certificates on account of his hard work and zeal.

He was promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police on April 29, 2016, and served as DSP in Khanna, Ferozepur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur districts and Ludhiana city.

ASI Davinder Kumar, who is posted in Ludhiana, was a childhood friend of Kohli. Remembering Kohli, Davinder Kumar said that he still remembered the days they had spent together.

“We studied together from Class 1 to Class 12. He was very simple right from his childhood. Though he became a senior in the department, he did not change a bit and always treated me as his childhood friend,” said Davinder.

Subhash Arora, deputy superintendent at the Central Jail here, said that he had become friends with Kohli after they met at a wedding function in 1996.

Arora said Kohli was an honest officer. He had a special ability to deal with problems and was never seen worrying about anything. “In the 30- year-long career, he had solved many cases and had also served the department when militancy was at its peak,” said Arora.

(ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary, who is a batch mate of Kohli, said Kohli was a hardworking officer. They had spent good times together and were regularly in touch, irrespective of their postings.

Palak Kohli, the wife of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli who died of Covid-19 on Saturday, attended the cremation at Dholewal crematorium even as she has herself tested positive for the virus.

Wearing a personal protection suit, Palak along with her younger son, bid adieu to Kohli was cremated with full state honours. Kohli’s older son was unable to make it as he is based in Canada and all international flights are suspended at the moment.

Member Parliament from Ludhiana constituency Ravneet Singh Bittu, Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Agrawal, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal, Mayor Balkar Singh Sidhu and officers from police department, wearing n-95 masks, bid adieu to departed soul. After cremating Kohli’s wife sent back to hospital.

The police chief said with the death of ACP Kohli a vacuum has been formed which cannot be filled. Kohli was a brave officer, who served the department and society till his last breath.

Born and brought up in Jalandhar cantt Anil Kumar Kohli has joined police force as ASI in 1990. He had promoted to DSP in 2018 and joined as DSP Hoshiarpur. He has earlier served as Inspector in Khanna police. He bought a house in Suncity Colony of Khanna also. After being transferred to Ludhiana, he has brought his family to Ludhiana. His elder son is settled in Canada, while younger son is living in Ludhiana.

His death comes as a blow to the entire department as well as for his family and friends. According to his colleagues, he continued to have a soft corner in his heart for the lower rank policemen and was always extra concerned for them.

Born and brought up in Dakoha of Jalandhar Kohli has completed his primary education in Jalandhar. His father was officer in railway.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of assistant commissioner of police (Ludhiana north) Anil Kohli and kanungo Gurmel Singh, both of whom have fallen victim to coronavirus. Gurmel Singh died on Friday and ACP Kohli on Saturday.

The chief minister announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of both the officials, and stated that a similar amount would be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to coronavirus.

“Deeply saddened to lose two of my officials to Covid-19. Have decided to pay Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to their next of kin. While I pray such an incident shouldn’t happen, but if, it does, state govt will pay Rs 50 lakh to NoK of officials, who die in the line of duty due to Covid-19,” he tweeted.

In a condolence message, the CM remembered the ACP as a courageous officer, who always discharged his duties with utmost dedication, sincerity and professional commitment.

Recalling his outstanding services in the police, Captain Amarinder said Kohli would remain an inspiration for the young officers in uniform.

The ACP breathed his last this afternoon in DMC Ludhiana due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Capt Amarinder said,”Sad to share that we had lost Gurmel Singh Kanungo yesterday and ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to Covid-19. In this moment of crisis, losing our corona warriors is a big loss for the state. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured, Punjab will stand by them.”