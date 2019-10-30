Depleting air quality: UPPCB seeks urgent corrective measures

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:10 IST

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the depleting air quality in the state, officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) held emergency meetings with officials of various districts on Wednesday and asked them to take immediate corrective measures.

In the state capital, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma chaired the meeting at the Collectorate. The meeting was held by representatives of as many as 17 departments of the district, including Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Municipal Corporation, pollution control board, traffic department and others.

Regional officer (RO) of UPPCB Ram Karan, who attended the meeting, said, “The issue of depleting air quality was discussed in detail. It was advised that all departments must take measures to prevent pollution within a week. Another meeting has been scheduled next week to monitor the progress.”.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) of Lucknow crossed the 400 mark and turned severe in last 24 hours.

“Directions were also issued to prevent open burning of garbage, check on emissions by industries close to the city and other measures,” said another officer who attended the meeting.

The State Pollution Control Board has issued an advisory to industries asking them to check emissions.

A similar meeting was also held in Baghpat which recorded an AQI of 461. After the meeting, district magistrate of Baghpat Shakuntala Gautam said, “Officials informed me that dust from the ongoing road project is major contributor to air pollution. I have asked the project director of the road to ensure regular watering in the construction area to settle the dust. Strict advisory has also been issued to ensure that farm waste is decomposed and not burnt.”

While the administration has sprung into action, environmentalist say that these measures are ‘too little and, too, late.’

“The meetings that the officials are holding now should have been held a fortnight ago,” suggested environmentalist Surendra Singh.

“I believe the state government must intervene and take strict measures to prevent the air from worsening,” he added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:10 IST