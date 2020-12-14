e-paper
Home / Cities / Dera Bassi man booked for raping 19-year-old woman

Dera Bassi man booked for raping 19-year-old woman

Raped her several times after promising to marry her, say police.

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dera Bassi
         

A 24-year-old man has been booked for raping and cheating a 19-year-old woman from Batala.

Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh said the accused, Rohit, was a resident of Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi, while the woman was a native of Batala and had come to Dera Bassi to visit her relatives. The couple developed relations and the man raped her several times after promising to marry her.

Police have lodged a zero FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

