Design engineer booked for stalking colleague

Design engineer booked for stalking colleague

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A design engineer at a private company was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for stalking a female colleague outside her house and on her phone.

On June 15, the man landed up at the woman’s house, grabbed her hand and threatened her if she refuses to reciprocate his advances, according to the complainant.

The stalking began in March 2019, according to a complaint lodged by the 29-year-old woman.

Through the WhatsApp group meant for the co-ordination of travel arrangements made by the company, the man obtained the complainant’s phone number, according to her complaint.

The man allegedly messaged her and proposed marriage to which she has responded saying she was not interested and would rather be friends with him.

The woman told the police that he gradually started keeping tabs on her movement and following her. On November 4, 2019, the man landed at the woman’s house and threatened to commit suicide if she refused to talk to him. A non-cognizable offence was registered against the accused at the Nigdi police station.

The company sacked him after the incident, however, he continued following the woman on a motorbike. He followed her from the point where she usually got down from the office vehicle in January. On June 8, the man allegedly grabbed the woman and punched her in the back.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(d) (stalking), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.

