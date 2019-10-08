Despite meeting registrar, e-rickshaw drivers continue strike at Panjab University

cities

Despite meeting the officials of Panjab University (PU) and registrar Karamjeet Singh, e-rickshaw drivers who operate on the campus continued their strike for the fourth day on Monday.

The protesting drivers, who are more than 30, said their contractor did not agree to meet their demands during the meeting. The protesters have been opposing the hike in the amount paid by them to their contractor on daily basis and also claim that they have not received their salaries for the last four months.

‘WILL HOLD DHARNA OUTSIDE V-C OFFICE’

E-rickshaw driver Brijesh Kumar said, “We had met the university officials along with our contractor. Since the contractor is not agreeing to our demands, we will continue the strike.” “We will also hold a dharna outside the office of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday,” he said.

The drivers say that their contractor has ‘unreasonably’ increased the amount they pay to him, from Rs 700 to Rs 850 per day.

Meanwhile, students are facing problems in moving around the campus in absence of e-rickshaws, especially the students of South Campus.

Dean students welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar, who was also present during the meeting, said, “Since the issue is between the drivers and their contractor, we have nothing to do with it. But as the students of our varsity are facing problems in commuting around the campus, we tried to break a deal between the two parties.” “We have told them to resolve the issue as soon as possible as our students should not face problems anymore,” he said.

The e-rickshaw service was launched in 2016 for students, employees and residents to travel around the campus.

