Home / Chandigarh / Detailed guidelines issued for industry, old construction can resume

Detailed guidelines issued for industry, old construction can resume

Punjab government has also permitted all kind of new construction in rural areas without any restrictions

chandigarh Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab home department has issued detailed guidelines to district authorities on allowing industrial activities on Thursday. Clarifying the scope of permissible construction activities specifically whether it includes personal, residential/commercial building, the state government has also permitted all kinds of new constructions in rural areas without any restrictions.

“In urban areas, there is restriction in the sense that only on-going projects can continue subject to availability of workers at site,” the guidelines say. There is, thus, on restriction on continuing/resuming work on the already ongoing works including personal, residential/commercial building subject to availability of workers at site.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Satish Chandra said district authorities have been directed to call industry associations for a meeting and persuade them to re-start operations in permitted areas.

The spokesperson pointed out that the state industry had been asked to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in line with the guidelines of the Union home ministry, as per clause 15, which have permitted industries in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates, industrial townships and industries in rural areas to operate subject to the condition of complying with the SOP. The spokesperson added that the labour will not depend upon public transport, auto-rickshaws or state transport buses etc. However, the labour may be permitted to move on cycles or on foot, if residing within a short distance from the industry.

The spokesperson added that the home ministry had clarified that for restarting operations, industry would require no approval of district authorities. If the industry is satisfied that it has made adequate arrangements for the implementation of the SOP and has submitted a self-declaration to that effect, it they can start operations.

