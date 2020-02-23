Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Maharashtra chief minister for stance on CAA, Elgar Parishad probe

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:52 IST

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boycotted the tea party called by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Sunday, a day before the budget session of the state legislature begins, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis congratulated chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for his stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and Elgar Parishad probe.

“I would like to congratulate the chief minister on two things – his decision to hand over Elgar Parishad probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and stance on the CAA and National Population Register (NPR),” said Fadnavis. “The CM handed over the investigation to the NIA despite objections from the home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after looking at police investigation. There is substantive evidence with the police about it being a conspiracy by urban Maoists, which has implications across the country. It is clear that no one’s citizenship will be taken away by the CAA, but attempts have been made to spread confusion and anarchy over this. We welcome the CM’s role,” he said, after a meeting with his colleagues to discuss the party’s strategy for the nearly month-long session.

Fadnavis’s statement comes amid the ongoing rift within MVA partners over these two issues and two days after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi. After his meeting with Modi, Thackeray had reiterated that no one needs to fear the CAA.

In the session starting Monday, the BJP is looking to expose the faultlines within the MVA government even as it aggressively takes on it over issues ranging from farm loan waiver, security of women and stay by the government on development projects.

Fadnavis also refuted the claim made by both Pawar and Thackeray that the Bhima-Koregaon and Elgar Parishad were two different issues. He said: “The police investigation has revealed that they are linked, not different issues. There is an attempt to create confusion among Dalits by making such statements. Pawarsaheb, on Day One, had claimed that this was the handiwork of Hindutwadi elements, but his theory has been proven wrong by the police. They want to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to indulge in votebank politics.”

Besides Bhima-Koregaon, CAA and NPR, the BJP, in a bid to corner the Sena, has also demanded that the state legislature led by the chief minister must commemorate Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the Vidhan Bhavan on February 26, his death anniversary.

“We will insist that the CM should take the lead to commemorate Savarkar. How can the Sena keep mum when the Hindutva ideologue was insulted by their ally Congress in their mouthpiece recently? To what extent will the Sena fall to protect its power,” asked Fadnavis.

The Congress and Sena have opposing views on Savarkar.

Terming the MVA government as “confused” and “directionless”, Fadnavis said the three partners within the government first need to establish a dialogue and communication among themselves to arrive at any consensus before they can call the Opposition to a tea party to open up a constructive communication channel. “They have not delivered on a single assurance from their common minimum programme or their manifestos. This is a confused government which is only good at making U-turns,” said the Opposition leader.