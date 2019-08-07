Devendra Fadnavis reviews flood situation in western Maharashtra, Konkan

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:21 IST

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held an urgent meeting with his ministers on Wednesday to review the flood situation in parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan.

After evacuating around 70,000 people from four districts to the safer places, the state government has asked for help from the Centre in relief and rescue operation.

Fadnavis, who suspended his first phase of ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’ on Tuesday in the wake of flood situation in parts of Maharashtra and demise of Sushma Swaraj, called for an urgent meeting of ministers to take stock of the situation.

After the review meeting, he said that water in Karad has started receding but other parts of Satara such as Patan are still submerged. “Teams of NDRF, navy and army are engaged in the relief operations and more teams of the central agencies are expected. We are in touch with the Karnataka government over the discharge of water from Almatti and Koyana dams to avoid more damage,” Fadnavis said.

The CM also said that the government departments have been directed to ensure supply of potable water, reconnection of electricity and health services anticipating outbreak of diseases.

Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad are the districts that have been badly hit due to the downpour over last 4-5 days. Many tehsils and villages are still waterlogged.

The Pune-Bengluru national highway has still been shut for vehicular traffic at certain points due to waterlogging. The authorities have also been directed to share information about the flooding and discharge from the dams to ensure safe operation of long route trains.

The state has so fare recieved 714.40mm of rainfall against its annual average of 1007 mm.

During the meeting, attended by senior ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Subhash Deshmukh, Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis also interacted with district collectors via video conferencing.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:21 IST