Opposition slams Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for continuing tour amid floods

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:20 IST

The Opposition parties in the state have slammed chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis for continuing his Mahajanadesh Yatra despite several regions in Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, reeling under floods.

Congress has issued a notice to the state, as per the provisions under the National Disaster Management Act, seeking action against Fadnavis and other ministers for their “failure in handling relief operations”.

Congress leaders met chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday to serve a notice to the government alleging that Fadnavis, who is also the head of the State Disaster Management Authority and relief and rehabilitation minister Subhash Deshmukh, have failed to extend the relief measures for the affected people of the state.

A delegation led by state Congress’ campaign committee chief and former MP Nana Patole and comprising senior leaders also warned the government to move court for failure in its duty. “We have demanded strict action against the CM and Deshmukh for their failure in line of duty during the flooding in parts of the state. Many have drowned in several parts of the state. But the CM is busy with his Yatra, while Deshmukh is missing from the scene. If no action is taken within 30 days, we will move the court using the provisions under National Disaster Management Act against them and officials responsible,” said Patole.

When asked about the action against the CM, Patole said, “The demand for the action against the CM, relief and rehabilitation minister and officials is as per the provisions in the Act. This is for the first time in the country that somebody has invoked the provision for action against the CM. If the chief secretary is not able to take action, we will seek it from the HC.”

According to officials from the disaster management unit there is provision of action against the officials responsible. “But it would be matter of interpretation if the political leaders are liable for action, “he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too, has criticised the CM, and said that Fadnavis was focusing on political gains instead of handling the flood situation in the state.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday came down heavily on Fadnavis and said that he was busy in his election campaigning when people are drowning. “For CM, campaigning is important than the lives of the people. This has happened never in the state,” he said.

The CM returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. He will chair the cabinet meeting and hold review meeting to take stock of the floods on Wednesday. The CM’s office said that he was in touch with the administration. “He spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh and requested more NDRF, Navy and Air Force teams,” an officer said requesting anonymity.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:20 IST