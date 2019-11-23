e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

DFS sprinkles waters at hot spots, DPCC cracks down on polluting vehicles

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on Saturday sprinkled water at 13 pollution hot spots as pollution levels continued to remain in the very poor category. On Saturday, Delhi’s air quality index was recorded at 312.

Atul Garg, director of DFS, said the measure was taken on Delhi government’s instructions. He said 13 hotspots have been shortlisted to start with—Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jhangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, and Mayapuri.

“On Saturday, 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. Water was sprinkled to bring down pollution levels in these areas. Further steps will be taken as ordered. If pollution levels go up more areas need to be showered,” Garg said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also started a crackdown against visibly polluting vehicles in the city. Over the last three days, 28 heavy commercial and 14 light commercial vehicle owners have been slapped with a fine of R1 lakh for plying polluting vehicles.

“The task of action against polluting vehicles is of the transport department but they can only fine R1500 and this is not a deterrent. Under the environment protection law, we are issuing fines up to R1 lakh to offenders. We have also impounded around 63 vehicles,” said Arun Mishra, member-secretary, DPCC.

top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities