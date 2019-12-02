Dhaba owner killed in Panchkula hit-and-run

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:48 IST

A man in his late forties was killed after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle and drove off in Sector 15, Panchkula, on late Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Om Parkash, who owned a dhaba in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

Police said Parkash was returning home after closing business for the day, when he was hit by a vehicle. Onlookers informed the police, who rushed Parkash to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. But, he was declared brought dead by on-duty doctors.

Police said they were working to trace the vehicle that hit Parkash’s bike with the help of CCTV cameras near the accident spot.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the civil hospital.