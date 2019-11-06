Dharamshala all set for investors’ meet with arrival of business delegations

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:13 IST

All is set for the two-day investors’ meet, which will begin in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

Business delegates from across the country and abroad descended in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the meet. Chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tammang was among the first dignitaries to arrive at Dharamshala.

Delegations of United Arab Emirate (UAE), which is also the partner country of the event, Saudi Arabia and Japan have also reached Dharamshala. Ambassadors of Bosnia and Vietnam and the delegations from the respective countries also arrived in the hill-town.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur interacted with the delegations of various countries. He also had B2G (Business-to-government) meetings with the Satluj Jal Viduyt Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) delegation led by its chairman NL Sharma and GMR Group delegation led by chairman Srinivas Bommidala. The government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth ₹5,000 crore with SJVNL for development of hydro projects in Chenab basin.

Apart from it the brand ambassador of the investors’ meet bollywood actress Yami Gautam also reached here.

Speaking to the media at Gaggal Airport, Gautam expressed hope that the summit will boost development in the state. Gautam was born in the Bilaspur town of Himachal Pradesh and grew up in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said, so far, more than 1,000 delegates have arrived in Dharamshala.

He said that Air India was operating two special flights between Delhi-Dharamshala and Chandigarh-Dharamshala.

Apart from this, the government has also hired private chartered flights to ferry delegates to Dharamshala from Delhi and Chandigarh.