Diesel autos, fare meters to be discussed with CM

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:48 IST

Gurugram From plying of unregistered diesel autorickshaws to non-compliance of fare meter installation, the issues pertaining to autorickshaws in the city will be raised at the grievance redressal meeting to be chaired by the chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday, after he chaired the last meeting in July.

At least 12 issues, including illegal plying of unregistered autos in Jharsa village, deaths due to high-tension wires in residential areas, land encroachment in different blocks of the district and hooliganism at Gurugram University, will be discussed with the CM at John Hall.

Officials said that Khattar will be apprised of the current status of fare meter installation in autos and compliance of the Haryana transport department-fixed fare policy of charging ₹12 for the first kilometre and ₹8 for each additional kilometre.

“Until now, more than 500 meters have been installed. Based on the authentication done by the weights and measure, three vendors have been appointed for the supply of fare meters with the government seal on it,” said Imran Raza, additional secretary, regional transport authority (RTA), mentioning that the department is not providing fitness certificates to autorickshaws, whose owners are not complying with the state government norms of getting fare meters installed.

Stating that all the details will be presented to the CM, Harinder Singh, inspector, RTA, said, “All commercial vehicle, including autorickshaws, need a fitness certificate every two years, which is being withdrawn in case of autos to ensure the installation of fare meters.”

Other issues, such as safety and security at Gurugram University and Sector 15, part 1, will also be placed before the CM. As per the complaint filed by the university, cases of hooliganism have been repeatedly reported. In August, a few miscreants had intimidated and hit the university security guard, and broke the glass wall of the ATM kiosk inside the campus.

Residents of Sector 15 have raised the security issue due to a small patch of incomplete boundary wall which is pending construction. For Patel Nagar residents, the hanging high-tension electricity wires, which have killed over 70 lives in the last few years, will be the main issue to be brought to the notice of the CM. Besides, land encroachment issue in Gurugram and Farrukhnagar blocks, and inconvenience caused due to poor parking facilities near Leisure Valley Park will also be discussed.