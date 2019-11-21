e-paper
Diesel spill brings down motorcyclists at Hero Honda Chowk underpass

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram Several motorists sustained injuries after their two-wheelers allegedly slipped in the Hero Honda Chowk underpass due to diesel spill from an unidentified vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to the traffic police, a vehicle going from Basai village side towards Subhash Chowk spilt diesel.

Manvender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Hero Honda Chowk, said, “The vehicle probably had a leakage in its oil tank and there was a diesel spill for around 700 to 800 metres of the stretch. I received information around 8am that several motorcycle and scooter riders have slipped due to the diesel. I rushed to the spot.”

He added that no major casualty was reported due to the diesel spill.

Traffic police said that the officials then used sand to cover up the 800-metre-long diesel spill on the road. “There were three traffic police officials, including me, at the spot. One of us directed the vehicles and the other two covered the diesel that was spilt on the road with sand,” the ASI said.

Azad Singh, station house officer (SHO), traffic police station-1, said that at least three motorcycle riders had slipped and sustained minor injuries. “No motorist was severely injured. Our traffic officials were present at the spot. No traffic congestion was reported due to the spill,” he added.

A police official who was present at the spot, requesting anonymity, said that at least 12 motorcyclists, including women, had slipped at the spot.

