Din over defunct streetlights in MC House meeting in Ludhiana

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:23 IST

The issue of non-functional streetlights against rocked the general house meeting of the municipal corporation (MC) which was held at its Zone-A office on Tuesday.

Opposing the proposal of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) to give extension to Tata Projects Limited, councillors demanded that the civic body should collect penalty from the company as approved by the House in September.

Councillors also demanded that if extension was given to the company, then the House should form a committee to cancel the contract and take action against the officials concerned.

Councillor Mamta Ashu said the officials of LSCL did not even apprise the mayor of the committee which was formed for giving extension to the company. She said the MC should recover ₹13 lakh as penalty (till September 23) from the company and more fine should be imposed on the company for its failure in completing the project.

Councillors, including Kuldeep Janda, Parvinder Lapran and Yashpal Chaudhary among others, raised hue and cry over non-functional streetlights and demanded action against the company.

They rued that “they had to bear the brunt of the company’s failure, which the residents had been terming their (councillors’) failure”.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that no extension would be given to company and LSCL officials would be asked to impose penalty on the firm.

“If extension is granted, then a committee would be formed for cancelling the contract with the company,” he added.

HEATED ARGUMENT OVER EXTENSION

While MLA Surinder Dawar stood for granting extension to the company till March 20, Mamta Ashu said she and the councillors of the West constituency would not allow the same.

Mamta Ashu also announced that the councillors of the West constituency would walk out of the House if extension was granted to the company.

“If extension is given to the company, then MC would not be able to impose penalty on it,” she said.

‘TAKE ACTION AGAINST LSCL CEO’

Infuriated over the absence of LSCL’s chief executive officer (CEO) Sanyam Aggaral in the meeting, councillors demanded that action should also be taken against him as he failed to inform the house before forming a committee to grant extension to the company.

Responding to the demand of the councillors, mayor Sandhu said he would write to the state government that the charge of CEO should be given to MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar.

BJP COUNCILLOR OFFERS CANDLES TO MAYOR

Protesting against the non-functional streetlights, leader of BJP councillors in the general house, Sunita Rani, offered candles to the mayor as a symbolic protest.

Issue of roadside vendors was also taken up at the meeting. Raising hue and cry over the failure of MC officials in taking action against the roadside vendors and illegal buildings, councillors Parvinder Lapran and Baljinder Bunty accused them (MC officials) of adopting corrupt practices.

‘WILL DUMP WASTE AT MC OFFICES’

Irked over the blocked sewer lines, LIP councillor Swarandeep Chahal said he himself would enter the manhole to clean the sewer lines and “the filth would be dumped inside the MC office”. Even the Congress councillors raised the issue of pending development projects. Councillors of the East constituency showed resentment over the less number of sweepers working in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, councillor Gurdeep Neetu demanded establishment of a wrestling hall and basketball court on the vacant land behind the civil hospital.

USE OF PLASTIC

While councillor Rashi Aggarwal stressed on Swachh Bharat mission, others raised objection over the plastic packaging of MC diaries which were distributed among them during the House meet. The mayor also appealed to the councillors and residents to avoid use of plastic.

In the meeting, councillors also demanded a hike in their salaries.