Dingerheri gangrape, double murder, dacoity case: CBI adds names of 3 more accused

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:09 IST

In a new twist in the infamous Dingerheri dacoity, gangrape and double murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused, including a serving army jawan.

Earlier, the CBI had submitted a chargesheet against four members of the ‘axle gang’, whereas the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana police had arrested four local youth, who are currently out on interim bail from high court.

“Now, a total of 11 accused are bound to face trial before special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh at Panchkula. However, initially the FIR had been registered only against four to five unidentified persons,” Pardeep Kumar Rapria, who is the counsel for the youths arrested earlier by SIT Haryana, told HT on Friday.

The victim girls’ plea through senior advocate Salman Khursid for cancellation of interim bail is also pending before the Supreme Court.

The case dates back to August 2016 when a Muslim couple was killed and a 21-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl from the family were raped. Several other members of their family were also injured in the attack.

As per the supplementary chargesheet, submitted before the CBI court on Thursday, all 11 accused have been charged for murder, attempt to murder, gangrape, robbery and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Eight accused had also appeared before the special CBI court on Thursday and the copy of chargesheet was supplied to them.

The CBI court summoned the three freshly added accused, namely Amit Yadav of Nakdolia ki Dhani, Mohammadpur Ahir, Ravinder Yadav alias Fauzi of Goyla Nandu ki Dhani village and Tejpal Yadav of Baganki village, to appear before court on February 14.

The case was initially registered on August 25, 2016 by Haryana police which arrested four local youths. However, there was resentment among the villagers who claimed that the arrested youth were not involved in the crime after which the case was handed over the CBI, which took over the case on December 5, 2016.

This is the third chargesheet in the same case, as earlier the Haryana police had submitted a chargesheet in November 2016 for the same offence against four boys including Sandeep, Amarjeet, Karamjeet and Rahul Verma, all residents of Mohammadpur Ahir village of Mewat. The CBI had then submitted a second supplementary chargesheet against the four members of the axle gang. Now, three more accused have been added.