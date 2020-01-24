e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Dingerheri gangrape, double murder, dacoity case: CBI adds names of 3 more accused

Dingerheri gangrape, double murder, dacoity case: CBI adds names of 3 more accused

The victim girls’ plea through senior advocate Salman Khursid for cancellation of interim bail is also pending before the Supreme Court

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a new twist in the infamous Dingerheri dacoity, gangrape and double murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused, including a serving army jawan.

Earlier, the CBI had submitted a chargesheet against four members of the ‘axle gang’, whereas the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana police had arrested four local youth, who are currently out on interim bail from high court.

“Now, a total of 11 accused are bound to face trial before special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh at Panchkula. However, initially the FIR had been registered only against four to five unidentified persons,” Pardeep Kumar Rapria, who is the counsel for the youths arrested earlier by SIT Haryana, told HT on Friday.

The victim girls’ plea through senior advocate Salman Khursid for cancellation of interim bail is also pending before the Supreme Court.

The case dates back to August 2016 when a Muslim couple was killed and a 21-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl from the family were raped. Several other members of their family were also injured in the attack.

As per the supplementary chargesheet, submitted before the CBI court on Thursday, all 11 accused have been charged for murder, attempt to murder, gangrape, robbery and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Eight accused had also appeared before the special CBI court on Thursday and the copy of chargesheet was supplied to them.

The CBI court summoned the three freshly added accused, namely Amit Yadav of Nakdolia ki Dhani, Mohammadpur Ahir, Ravinder Yadav alias Fauzi of Goyla Nandu ki Dhani village and Tejpal Yadav of Baganki village, to appear before court on February 14.

The case was initially registered on August 25, 2016 by Haryana police which arrested four local youths. However, there was resentment among the villagers who claimed that the arrested youth were not involved in the crime after which the case was handed over the CBI, which took over the case on December 5, 2016.

This is the third chargesheet in the same case, as earlier the Haryana police had submitted a chargesheet in November 2016 for the same offence against four boys including Sandeep, Amarjeet, Karamjeet and Rahul Verma, all residents of Mohammadpur Ahir village of Mewat. The CBI had then submitted a second supplementary chargesheet against the four members of the axle gang. Now, three more accused have been added.

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities