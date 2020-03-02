e-paper
Discom extends last date of its easy instalment scheme

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
NOIDA: Anticipating better recovery of power dues after getting a positive response from defaulters, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has extended the last date of registration of its easy instalment scheme to March 31. This is the third extension since December 31, 2019.

The PVVNL had launched the easy instalment scheme on November 11 last year, with an aim to recover dues from defaulters of 14 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The districts include Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Rampur and Bijnore.

Aravind Malappa Bangari, PVVNL managing director, said so far, of the over 25 lakh defaulters in these 14 districts, 7,20,958 consumers have, so far, registered under the scheme. “Although the response from the defaulters is still lukewarm, we have extended the last date to March 31, hoping that before the end of the fiscal, many more defaulters would opt for it,” he said.

Giving the break-up, he said with a figure of 2,30,702, Moradabad district has maximum registration under the scheme. “This is followed by 2,17,082 in Saharanpur; 1,14,559 in Meerut; 37,058 in Ghaziabad; and 24,772 in Gautam Budh Nagar,” he said.

About scheme, which is exclusively for farmers having tubewells, Bangari said 1,11,663 consumers have, so far, registered under the scheme. “While the number of farmers registered under this scheme is maximum in Moradabad (34,119), Noida has the minimum, of 1,578,” he said.

Under the scheme, consumers will have the option to pay dues, incurred till October 31, in instalments. While urban consumers can clear dues in 12 instalments, rural consumers will be given 24 equal amounts. No surcharge will be imposed on these instalments. The scheme allows consumers to deposit either 5% of their outstanding dues or a minimum of ₹1,500 as the first instalment at the time of registration. The amount of the subsequent instalments will be included with their monthly electricity bills.

Farmers can clear their outstanding dues in six equal instalments, the PVVNL said.

